1 dead, 2 more injured in crash that shut down I-285 ramp for hours

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash that shut down the I-285 eastbound exit ramp onto I-75 southbound for nearly six hours on Saturday morning has taken one person’s life.

Triple Team Traffic first alerted drivers to the crash and shutdown just before 5 a.m.

Clayton County police say that one person was killed in the crash and two more people were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

The crash appeared to involve an overturned tractor-trailer and at least one other car.

The ramp reopened to traffic just before 11 a.m.

Details on what led up to the crash are very limited.