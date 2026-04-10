1 critically injured in shooting outside Zaxby’s restaurant in metro Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, GA — One person was critically injured in a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in metro Atlanta early Friday morning.

South Fulton police are investigating a shooting outside a Zaxby’s restaurant on Campbellton Fairburn Road and Highway 92 around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was found near another restaurant in the nearby shopping center.

Detectives are working to learn more about the shooting including a motive and a suspect.

The identity of the victim and current extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation.