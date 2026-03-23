1 in 3 Georgia families with children facing food insecurity, poll finds

A new Emory University poll finds one in three Georgia families with children are experiencing low or very low food security.

Within that group, 18% report very low food security.

“Within that, there’s 18% who have very low food security, these are people that are missing meals because they can’t afford it,” said Stephen Patrick of Emory University.

Patrick says food insecurity is not evenly distributed across the state, with rural families more impacted than those in urban areas. He also says families earning less than $75,000 per year report higher levels of food insecurity.

Patrick says rising prices could make the issue worse.

“I’m worried about that and we see that it’s not equally distributed either,” Patrick said.

He says families are adjusting their habits due to costs.

“Families are sort of navigating all of the things that we’ve talked about. They’re cutting back on meals because of prices, they’re changing the way they spend,” Patrick said.

Patrick also says food insecurity can impact children.

“When kids are food insecure they have a harder time learning, have issues of attention keeping them associated with mental health diagnosis,” Patrick said.

Despite the challenges, Patrick says the issue can be addressed.

“This is very much a solvable issue. It’s solvable at every level,” Patrick said.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.