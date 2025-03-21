Korean family missing after visiting Grand Canyon and driving through winter storm

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — A Korean family consisting of three women has been missing since March 13 after visiting the Grand Canyon.

The women are identified as 33-year-old Kiyeon Lee, 59-year-old Taehee Kim, and 54-year-old Junhee Kim. The family has been missing since taking a trip to the Grand Canyon National Park during a dangerous winter storm a week ago.

They were last known to be traveling on Interstate 40 from Williams, Arizona to Las Vegas more than three hours away. GPS data from their rental car last indicated they were traveling west on I-40 near where there was a deadly 20-vehicle accident on March 13 outside Williams. The missing family was traveling in a white 2024 BMW rental with California license plate number 9KHN768.

Jon Paxton with the Coconino Sheriff’s Office said, “We have visitors from all over the world that come here. It’s a little unusual to have three go missing at the same time.”

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Korean Consulate in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts should call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523 or (800) 338-7888.