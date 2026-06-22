Keith Tkachuk is elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame after his sons become NHL teammates

Keith Tkachuk is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame after waiting for more than a decade and a half since his playing career in the NHL ended.

The timing only gives his family more reason to celebrate.

Tkachuk was elected to the Hall of Fame on Monday, less than 24 hours after his sons became teammates when Brady was traded from Ottawa to Florida, joining older brother Matthew.

The patriarch nicknamed “Walt” Tkachuk is part of a player class that includes center Patrice Bergeron, who won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward six times, and goaltenders Carey Price from Montreal and Pekka Rinne from Nashville.

U.S. women’s hockey pioneer Cindy Curley and executive Brian Burke also are set to be inducted in November.

Tkachuk was one of the premier power forwards of his era, playing in the 1990s and 2000s as part of the first great generation of American hockey players. He recorded 1,121 points in 1,290 games, counting the playoffs, with Winnipeg, Phoenix, St. Louis and Atlanta, and was part of the U.S. team that won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

“I was blessed to play in the greatest sports league in the world,” Tkachuk said. “Through good times and bad times, it was always the best experience imaginable.”

Bergeron, who spent his entire career with the Bruins, was chosen in his first year of eligibility.

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