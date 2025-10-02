How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gainesville, Georgia?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gainesville, Georgia?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gainesville, Georgia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

4449 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- See 4449 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4564 White Horse Dr, Braselton, GA 30517

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,812

- See 4564 White Horse Dr, Braselton, GA 30517 on Redfin.com

4733 Deer River Trl, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,914

- See 4733 Deer River Trl, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

3543 Dockside Shores Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,723

- See 3543 Dockside Shores Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

6961 Fellowship Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,440

- See 6961 Fellowship Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

2436 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,549

- See 2436 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4578 Big Rock Ridge Trl Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,575

- See 4578 Big Rock Ridge Trl Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,457

- See 4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,457

- See 4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,218

- See 4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,218

- See 4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

5931 Legend Ct, Hoschton, GA 30548

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,101

- See 5931 Legend Ct, Hoschton, GA 30548 on Redfin.com

7043 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,903

- See 7043 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

6030 Terrace Lake Pt, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,602

- See 6030 Terrace Lake Pt, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

4046 Alderstone Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,306

- See 4046 Alderstone Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

5662 Evelyn Ln, Flowery Branch, GA

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,633

- See 5662 Evelyn Ln, Flowery Branch, GA on Redfin.com

6841 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,554

- See 6841 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,259

- See 2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

5320 Sherri Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,508

- See 5320 Sherri Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

930 E Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $498,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,715

- See 930 E Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

3978 Pointe North, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,626

- See 3978 Pointe North, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

7719 Copper Kettle Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,874

- See 7719 Copper Kettle Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

4708 Wilderness Trl, Flowery Branch, GA

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,444

- See 4708 Wilderness Trl, Flowery Branch, GA on Redfin.com

396 Forrest Ave, Gainesville, GA 30501

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,850

- See 396 Forrest Ave, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

3143 White Magnolia Chase Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,926

- See 3143 White Magnolia Chase Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

6443 Autumn Crest Ln, Hoschton, GA 30548

- Price: $494,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,734

- See 6443 Autumn Crest Ln, Hoschton, GA 30548 on Redfin.com

3180 Willow Creek Dr Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Price: $499,950

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,424

- See 3180 Willow Creek Dr Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.