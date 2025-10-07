How gas prices have changed in Hinesville in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Hinesville-Fort Stewart, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Hinesville by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.93

--- Georgia average: $2.89

- Week change: +$0.06 (+2.3%)

- Year change: +$0.14 (+4.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.47 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.52

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)

- Year change: +$0.15 (+4.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

