Here are 5Things that home stagers will do to hide flaws…

Are you in the market for a new home? Here are 5 Things to look for that stagers will do to make a house more attractive:

- Look for giant mirrors that may be hiding a bottleneck or dead end or other awkward spaces.

- Is every light blazing away? Might mean a lack of natural lighting in the house.

- Know that one room, usually a child’s room will be tricked out as a distinctive memory point so you will more easily remember the house.

- Are there two bedside tables? Often sellers will ditch one to make a bedroom look bigger.

- Look for normal living furniture in rooms. Often furniture, important furniture, is removed from a house to make it look larger, but always ask yourself, ‘Is this the normal amount of furniture for a family of 5 – or should I expect three kids to share 1 bed…’

Happy house hunting!