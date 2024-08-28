News

Here are 5Things that home stagers will do to hide flaws…

By Dave Baker

For sale (WFTV)

By Dave Baker

Are you in the market for a new home?  Here are 5 Things to look for that stagers will do to make a house more attractive:

- Look for giant mirrors that may be hiding a bottleneck or dead end or other awkward spaces.

- Is every light blazing away?  Might mean a lack of natural lighting in the house.

- Know that one room, usually a child’s room will be tricked out as a distinctive memory point so you will more easily remember the house.

- Are there two bedside tables?  Often sellers will ditch one to make a bedroom look bigger.

- Look for normal living furniture in rooms.  Often furniture, important furniture, is removed from a house to make it look larger, but always ask yourself, ‘Is this the normal amount of furniture for a family of 5 – or should I expect three kids to share 1 bed…’

Happy house hunting!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!