Yale study finds US adults report problems with memory and concentration

NEW HAVEN, CT — If you notice trouble concentrating, or forgetting things, you’re not alone.

A Yale 10-year study found a rising number of adults in the US, particularly people under 40, who are reporting serious issues with their memory and concentration.

Researchers say more study is needed to understand if this reflects actual changes in brain health, or just better awareness and willingness to report cognitive problems.

According to the study, “serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition-has become the most commonly reported disability among US adults.”

The study analyzed national trends in self-reported cognitive disability from 2013 to 2023 and focused on differences across age groups, racial and ethnic populations, and key social determinants of health.