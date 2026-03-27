Study finds repeating meals may help with weight loss

ATLANTA — A new study suggests people may lose more weight by sticking to the same meals instead of constantly changing what they eat.

Researchers followed 112 adults who were overweight or obese during 12-week weight-loss programs. The study, published in the journal Health Psychology, was based on daily food logs from participants in Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Participants who ate similar meals on a regular basis lost more weight than those who changed up their food choices more often. Those with more consistent eating habits lost about 5.9% of their body weight, compared to about 4.3% for those with more variety in their diets.

Psychologist Charlotte Hagerman of the Oregon Research Institute led the study, which found that steady calorie intake and dietary consistency were key factors in weight loss.

Researchers also found that people who had a greater variation in how many calories they consumed day to day tended to lose less weight.

The study also notes that factors such as motivation and self-discipline can play a role in weight loss outcomes.

Researchers say eating the same meals may help people stick to their diet.