Smyrna Fire Department highlights efforts to reduce cancer risk among firefighters

SMYRNA, GA — The Smyrna Fire Department is highlighting its participation in the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer as part of its efforts to reduce health risks among firefighters.

Fire Chief Brian Marcos says the focus goes beyond cancer prevention and includes other health concerns such as heart attacks, stress and mental health.

“How do we make sure that there’s longevity for our firefighters, not just during their career but after their career. How do we reduce the risk?” Marcos said.

The department says at least half of its firefighters are participating in the national registry, which supports research into cancer and other illnesses among first responders.

Marcos says the department has implemented several practices aimed at reducing risk, including showering after incidents and regularly changing gear to limit exposure to harmful substances.

“You know shower within the hour after an incident; make sure that the carcinogens and all of those things aren’t just sitting on them,” Marcos said.

The city of Smyrna has also approved funding for a health and safety officer, and the department works with Frontline Mobile Health to conduct physical and mental health screenings.

Marcos says those screenings have helped improve early cancer detection.

“In terms of just supporting a lot of our initiatives and our efforts to really focus on cancer prevention and the wellness of our firefighters,” Marcos said.

Marcos, who has been with the department for 20 years, says he saw coworkers develop cancer earlier in his career.

“It was a little alarming because these are all folks that you kind of come up in your career with,” he said.

The department says these efforts are aimed at reducing health risks and improving long-term outcomes for firefighters.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.