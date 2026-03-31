Rise in heart attacks among younger women prompts new heart health guidance

ATLANTA — Health experts say the number of younger women experiencing heart attacks is on the rise, prompting renewed attention on heart health.

Medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says there is a common misconception about who is most at risk.

“If you’re old enough to get pregnant you are old enough to have heart disease as a woman, so a lot of people are getting this wrong and they think it’s older men who are at high risk for heart attacks, it’s not just older men,” Gounder said.

The American Heart Association has released new guidance aimed at improving heart health.

The organization recommends a diet that includes more fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins.

The guidance also encourages limiting foods high in saturated fat, added sugars and sodium as part of maintaining heart health.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for women, responsible for about one in three deaths each year.

The organization says nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, and fewer than half of women entering pregnancy in the United States have good heart health.

Health experts say awareness and prevention remain key as heart disease continues to impact women of all ages.