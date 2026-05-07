One egg a day may help keep Alzheimer’s away, study suggests

ATLANTA — A simple breakfast staple may help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Correspondent Jarred Hill reports researchers at Loma Linda University Health found adults 65 and older who ate at least one egg a day for five days a week reduced their risk of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 27%.

Researchers also found people who ate eggs less frequently still saw lower risks of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say eggs contain nutrients that support brain health and memory function, including choline and omega-3 fatty acids.

They also recommend eating the whole egg rather than just the whites, since the yolk contains most of the nutrients and vitamins.