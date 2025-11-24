Officials approve major funding reallocation for upcoming health campus

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners have unanimously approved redirecting $2.7 million in unused COVID relief funds to help build a new public health campus in South Cobb.

The reallocated American Rescue Plan money brings the project to within $5 million of its $25 million funding goal.

Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, says the planned facility will provide families with access to a range of integrated health services.

“It will bring better access to quality public health, primary care, mental health services, and stronger community connections all under the same roof,” she said.

The campus is planned for a site on Riverside Parkway, on more than five acres near the I-20 interchange at the former Magnolia Crossings property. Crossman says the goal is to select an architect next month and begin construction early next year. Once built, the 30,000-square-foot center is expected to take about a year to complete.

Crossman calls the project a “one-stop shop for families” and says it will be a significant asset for residents across South Cobb.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.