New analysis show quality of hospitals across the nation improving

ATLANTA — New analysis shows hospitals here in Georgia and across the country are better now than they were even before the pandemic.

Hospital patients’ safety is improving and are having better outcomes, according to the new analysis from the American Hospital Association.

Some 300,000 Americans who were hospitalized between 2024 and this year survived episodes of care that they wouldn’t have survived in 2019.

Dr. Chris DeRienzo with the American Hospital Association says patients who were hospitalized this year were 30% more likely to survive, no matter how sick they were, compared to before the pandemic in 2019.

As to what is behind the improvement, “it’s a combination of lots of things,” said Dr. DeRienzo. “What I see across the county, including in Georgia, is this commitment to both improvement and innovation.”

He says there were fewer hospital infections and there was more preventative cancer screenings.