Health officials warn ticks becoming more active as temperatures rise

ATLANTA — Health officials say ticks are becoming more active as the weather warms up, raising concerns about tick bites and related illnesses.

Christopher Bazzoli, an emergency medicine physician, says taking preventive steps before spending time outdoors is important.

“Repellents are very effective. The same repellents that we use for like mosquitoes DEET at the 20% concentration. Safe for pregnant mothers and children,” Bazzoli said.

The CDC recommends several ways to reduce the risk of tick bites, including avoiding wooded and brushy areas, walking in the center of trails, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

Health officials also advise showering after spending time outside to help remove ticks before they attach.

The CDC says people should check their bodies for ticks after being outdoors and remove any ticks as soon as possible if found.

Symptoms of a tick bite or tick-borne illness may include a bullseye-shaped rash, joint pain and nerve-related issues.

The CDC also notes that monitoring for symptoms in the days and weeks after a bite is important, as some illnesses may not appear right away.

Bazzoli encourages using repellents and taking precautions to help reduce the risk of exposure as tick activity increases.