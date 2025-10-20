Doctors warn of rising eye injuries linked to pickleball

ATLANTA — Pickleball’s popularity continues to surge across the country, but so do reports of eye injuries tied to the fast-growing sport.

According to a new study published in JAMA, more than 1,200 pickleball-related eye injuries were reported in the U.S. last year. Researchers found that the number of injuries has increased by roughly 400 each year since 2021.

The study also found that about 70% of the reported injuries occurred in players aged 50 and older. Some of the most serious cases involved retinal detachments, broken eye sockets, and eye bleeding.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is urging players to wear protective eyewear during play to reduce the risk of serious injury.

Experts say that while pickleball remains a low-impact sport compared to others, the close proximity of players and the speed of the ball make eye protection an important safety precaution.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story