Children’s Mental Health Week begins across Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia is recognizing Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, May 4-8, with a focus on grounding techniques and new resources for providers.

Laura Lucas with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says this year’s theme centers on grounding.

“This year, we’re going to take a ‘paws’ with CALi, which really highlights the skill of grounding. So grounding is really when we bring the body and mind back to the present moment,” Lucas said.

For the first time, a mental health toolkit is now available online for providers.

The state is also focusing on developing a model and curriculum to build a workforce of consultants to better serve children and families.

The “Move Your Feelings” guide included in the materials outlines activities that connect movement to different emotions.

According to the guide, children can use actions like stomping, stretching, shaking, or pushing against a wall, depending on how they feel.

The guide also shows that some activities are paired with specific feelings, including stretching and breathing for feeling sad or overwhelmed, and movement like shaking or stomping for anxious or high-energy feelings.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.