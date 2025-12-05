CDC panel to take up delayed Hepatitis B vaccine vote for infants

ATLANTA — A CDC advisory committee on immunization practices (ACIP) will try once again Friday morning to vote on whether to change the recommended schedule for the Hepatitis B vaccine for infants.

The vote was delayed Thursday over confusion related to the voting language. This marks the second delay after a similar stall in September.

Panel member Dr. Robert Malone said the group wants to ensure they take the time needed to get it right, stating, “We’re not here to reach quick conclusions, we’re here to reach accurate ones, and to provide independent assessment and advice to the director and to the public.”

For more than 30 years, the federal government has advised that all newborns receive the vaccine shortly after birth to protect against the liver infection.

The advisory panel is weighing a major shift, recommending the first dose be delayed unless the mother tests positive for Hepatitis B.

Thursday’s discussion grew tense at points, as members acknowledged the public health significance of altering a long-standing national vaccination policy.

The panel plans to bring the vote back to the table this morning.