A broken heart really can kill you, new research suggests

TUCSON, AZ — A broken heart really can kill you--and men are twice as likely to die from what is called, Broken Heart Syndrome compared to women.

New research from the University of Arizona says the condition is brought on by extreme stress or emotional distress. It can lead to shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and other cardiovascular symptoms.

After looking over four years of data, researchers found the condition was fatal for men 11% of the time compared with around 5% for women.

The reasons for the discrepancy aren’t fully understood, but researchers suggested it might be related to hormonal differences.