All forms of nicotine are bad for heart health, study finds

MAINZ, GERMANY — A new study shows all forms of nicotine are bad for heart health.

There’s been lots of debate over the years on whether vaping or nicotine pouches are a healthier option than cigarettes.

However, new findings published in the European Heart Journal show nicotine is toxic in all forms to the heart.

Professor Thomas Münzel from University Medical Centre in Mainz, Germany is one of the co-authors of the report.

He says, “nicotine is not a harmless stimulant; it is a direct cardiovascular toxin.”

There’s increased blood pressure, damage to blood vessels and a higher risk of heart disease regardless of whether its pouches, vapes, cigarettes or tobacco.

Münzel warns Europe adding, “The narrative of ‘safer nicotine’ must end. Europe urgently needs unified regulation that covers all nicotine products, especially to protect adolescents, who are now the primary targets of aggressive marketing. Otherwise, we risk losing an entire generation to nicotine addiction.”