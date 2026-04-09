Adults who have never married may face higher risk of major cancers, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study suggests adults who have never been married may face a higher risk of developing many major types of cancer compared to those who have been married.

Mark Mayfield reports the study’s co-author said the findings indicate social factors, including marital status, may be important markers of cancer risk. However, the researcher emphasized that the results do not mean getting married will prevent cancer.

Researchers at the University of Miami based the study on more than 4 million cases. Previous research has also linked marriage to earlier cancer diagnoses and improved survival rates.

According to the study, researchers grouped participants into those who were or had been married, including married, divorced and widowed individuals; and those who had never been married.

The analysis focused on invasive cancers diagnosed in adults aged 30 and older and compared cancer rates by marital status, with additional breakdowns by sex and race while accounting for age differences.

The study found that men who had never married were about 70% more likely to develop cancer than married men. Women who had never married were about 85% more likely to develop cancer than women who were or had been married.

Researchers also noted the study did not include individuals who are unmarried but in committed partnerships.