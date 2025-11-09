Government shutdown reaches day 44 with no breakthrough in sight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The government shutdown has stretched into its 44th day with no sign of a breakthrough, even as senators continue working through the weekend to reach a deal.

Selina Wang, Senior White House Correspondent for ABC News, says President Trump has been noticeably absent from the discussions, spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort despite previously urging senators to stay in Washington and negotiate an agreement.

The president has been pushing Republicans to end the Senate filibuster, which currently requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Removing it would allow Republicans to approve a bill to reopen the government with a simple majority.

However, even some of Trump’s closest allies have rejected the idea, warning that if Democrats regain control, they could use the same rule change to pass their entire legislative agenda.

Senators are expected to meet this afternoon, but no votes have been scheduled.