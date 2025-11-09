News

Government shutdown reaches day 44 with no breakthrough in sight

By WSB Radio News Staff
Scenes from the federal shutdown (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The government shutdown has stretched into its 44th day with no sign of a breakthrough, even as senators continue working through the weekend to reach a deal.

Selina Wang, Senior White House Correspondent for ABC News, says President Trump has been noticeably absent from the discussions, spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort despite previously urging senators to stay in Washington and negotiate an agreement.

The president has been pushing Republicans to end the Senate filibuster, which currently requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Removing it would allow Republicans to approve a bill to reopen the government with a simple majority.

However, even some of Trump’s closest allies have rejected the idea, warning that if Democrats regain control, they could use the same rule change to pass their entire legislative agenda.

Senators are expected to meet this afternoon, but no votes have been scheduled.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!