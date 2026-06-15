Every major fast-food chain, ranked by real customers—and McDonald's is at the bottom of the list

Every major fast-food chain, ranked by customer satisfaction

Historically, fast-food restaurants have been perceived as a more affordable dining option for Americans, but recently, that hasn’t been the case. According to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in May 2026, the index for limited-service meals, which includes fast food, rose 3.2% over the last 12 months, not much lower than the 3.6% increase the food category saw overall in the same period. The rising costs mean a meal at a fast-food chain is becoming more of a luxury than a cost-saver, so folks are sticking to their favorites—whether it’s for the burgers, the chicken, or the best french fries.

Many fast-food chains have particularly loyal bases of customers. Someone who loves Burger King may not love McDonald’s, despite the two chains having similar menus. Why? One reason is taste. Many fast-food chains have specific spice blends, sauces, and recipes they and their fans claim differentiate their products from competitors.

In addition to food quality, customer service can be a major factor in determining consumer opinion of a fast-food chain. Chains that prioritize friendly and efficient service, such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, have built a loyal customer base who appreciate the experience they provide, and they come back again and again.

To see how fast-food restaurants compare, Stacker ranked 23 major fast-food brands based on their 2025 customer satisfaction score, as calculated by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. (Ties were broken by the percentage point change from 2024 to 2025; further ties remained.) Eleven fast-food chains on the list saw their customer satisfaction scores decrease from 2024 to 2025; six others maintained their scores, and six saw their numbers improve.

Read on to see if your favorite chain made the cut and how it compares to other big names in the industry.

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#23. McDonald’s

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 70- Change from 2024: -1

McDonald’s is the largest restaurant chain in the world by revenue, with over 44,000 stores in over 100 countries. Although the menu has expanded in the decades since it was founded, consumers still gravitate toward its core offerings of hamburgers and french fries.

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#22. Dairy Queen

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 72- Change from 2024: -2

Dairy Queen was founded in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, by a man named Sherb Noble. The very first Dairy Queen location served soft-serve ice cream, a new concept at the time. Nine years later, milkshakes and malts were put on the menu, which keeps people coming back today.

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#21. Taco Bell

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 73- Change from 2024: 0

Taco Bell founder Glen Bell discovered hard-shell tacos from the sit-down restaurant across the street, Mitla Cafe, in San Bernardino, California. Rather than laboriously making each taco by hand, Bell found a way to assemble it quickly. He started selling them out of a stand in December 1951—and thus began Taco Bell. In the years since, the chain has gotten creative with its menu, historically offering Kit Kat quesadillas, Cheetos burritos, and an Airheads slushie.

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#20. Sonic

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 73- Change from 2024: -3

Soon after its founding in the 1950s, Sonic began experimenting with intercom ordering systems, which allowed customers to place their orders without leaving their cars. Today, Sonic is known for its drive-in concept, with carhops delivering food to customers’ cars. The company has over 3,500 locations across the United States, and it is known for its extensive drink menu, which includes slushies, milkshakes, and other frozen treats.

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#19. Jack in the Box

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 74- Change from 2024: +2

Jack in the Box is a fast-food chain founded in 1951 in San Diego. The chain is well-known for its hamburgers, fries, and soft drinks. One of the most polarizing options on the menu is the brand’s tacos, which some love and some hate but are always the subject of hearty debate.

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#18. Wendy’s

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 75- Change from 2024: -1

Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas named the fast-food chain after his daughter, Melinda Lou “Wendy” Thomas. Although plenty of fast-food staples are on the menu, health-conscious consumers may have more reason to go to Wendy’s, as it was the first fast-food company to pioneer a salad bar.

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#17. Popeyes

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 75- Change from 2024: +3

Popeyes thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, it’s growing. The chain boasted 3,400 locations in 2023 and plans to grow that number to over 4,200 by 2028. The secret to the franchise’s success? Its fried chicken recipe, known for its signature crispiness.

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#16. Five Guys

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 75- Change from 2024: -3

Founded in 1986, Five Guys is a family-owned company that has leaned into franchising. Since it opened for franchising in 2002, it has grown from five restaurants to almost 2,000 locations across the globe. The company is known for its simple menu of burgers, fries, and milkshakes and its commitment to using high-quality ingredients and cooking everything to order. Among these high-quality ingredients are fresh beef and fries cooked in peanut oil.

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#15. Subway

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 76- Change from 2024: +2

Subway is a sandwich chain where customers can get healthy, hearty fare on a sub sandwich bread. Wraps have also become available more recently. Subway even offers a “sandwich artist” training program to teach employees how to make each sandwich to the customer’s exact specifications.

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#14. Chipotle

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 76- Change from 2024: -1

Chipotle has been called an anti-McDonald’s for its unconventional approach to fast food. It prides itself on serving responsibly sourced food with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It operates the roughly 4,000 restaurants it owns across the globe. In 2022, the chain launched a $50 million venture fund focused on eateries with a similar socially conscious approach to dining as the company.

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#13. Little Caesars

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 77- Change from 2024: +2

Little Caesars is known for its iconic “Pizza! Pizza!” advertising slogan, introduced in 1979. The slogan was originally created to promote the chain’s two-for-one pizza deal, but it quickly became synonymous with the brand and is still used today. The chain is also known for being more affordable, making it a good choice for a wide variety of consumers.

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#12. KFC

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 77- Change from 2024: -4

KFC is known for its blend of 11 herbs and spices, which gives its chicken a distinct and delicious flavor many people love. The family who started the fried chicken chain has guarded its secret recipe for years, but a photo revealed from a family scrapbook may have exposed the recipe to the world.

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#11. Burger King

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 77- Change from 2024: 0

Burger King has so many fans that it’s successfully marketed merchandise beyond Whoppers. In 2015, the company launched a Flame-Grilled fragrance that smelled like its signature flame-grilled burgers. The limited-edition perfume was available for purchase in Japan.

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#10. Dunkin’

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78- Change from 2024: +1

The founder of Dunkin’ Donuts, William Rosenberg, started out selling coffee and donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948. The company’s original name was Open Kettle, but it was later changed to Dunkin’ Donuts in 1950. Today, Dunkin’ Donuts is one of the world’s largest chains specializing in coffee and baked goods, with more than 12,000 franchise locations worldwide, and is beloved by many, including celebrity fan Ben Affleck.

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#9. Domino’s

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78- Change from 2024: -1

Domino’s has a reputation for delivering pizzas quickly. The chain offers a wide range of toppings and crust options, allowing customers to customize their pizzas to suit their tastes. They also provide a range of side dishes and desserts.

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#8. Culver’s

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78- Change from 2024: -2

The only newcomer to the 2024 list, Culver’s started in Wisconsin in 1984 and now boasts more than 800 restaurants across the U.S., but mostly sticking to its Midwestern roots. The chain is famous for its signature ButterBurgers (which are, as the name implies, served on a buttered, toasted bun), its frozen custard, and of course, its cheese curds, a regional favorite. Though many restaurants struggled due to the societal and economic impact of COVID-19, QSR reports that Culver’s “emerged from the pandemic making roughly $1 million-plus more per location than it did going in.”

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#7. Pizza Hut (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79- Change from 2024: 0

Pizza Hut has a unique claim to fame that may appeal to outer space fans: In 2001, it became the first company to deliver pizza to space. Pizza Hut worked with the Russian space agency to deliver a pizza to the International Space Station. However, only cosmonauts enjoyed the pizza because of NASA’s policy against advertisements.

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#7. Papa Johns (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79- Change from 2024: 0

Today, Papa Johns is the fourth-largest pizza chain in the world, with more than 5,500 locations across the globe. The company is also known for its commitment to using high-quality ingredients in its pizzas, including fresh, never-frozen dough and vine-ripened tomatoes for its pizza sauce. This isn’t bad, considering the company started out in a converted broom closet in the back of a bar founder John Schnatter co-owned with his father.

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#5. Panera Bread (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79- Change from 2024: -1

Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant known for its quality ingredients. It even maintains a “No No List” of items the chain would never use in its recipes. Panera began in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, armed with a sourdough starter from San Francisco. In 2017, JAB Holding Company purchased the chain. It now operates more than 2,100 bakery-cafes under Panera Bread or St. Louis Bread Company across 48 states and Ontario, Canada.

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#5. Arby’s (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79- Change from 2024: -1

Leroy and Forrest Raffel opened the first Arby’s location in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964, with the name Arby’s, based on the initials “R” and “B,” meant to stand for “Raffel Brothers.” The company’s signature dish is its roast beef sandwich, made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced beef and topped with various sauces and toppings. Arby’s has since expanded its menu to include a range of sandwiches, salads, and sides, and today has more than 3,400 locations around the nation.

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#3. Starbucks

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 80- Change from 2024: 0

Starbucks has a reputation for providing a consistent experience across its many locations. Customers know what to expect when they visit a Starbucks, from the quality of the coffee to the store’s ambiance.

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#2. Panda Express

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 80- Change from 2024: 3

Panda Express was founded by Chinese immigrants and husband-and-wife team Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983, a spinoff of a restaurant concept called Panda Inn. In 1987, the chain found its signature dish, Orange Chicken, thanks to in-house chef Andy Kao. The company is also known for its American take on Chinese dishes, even introducing regional Chinese dishes such as Sichuan-style Kung Pao Chicken and a General Tso’s Chicken that uses Hunanese spices.

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#1. Chick-fil-A

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 83- Change from 2024: 0

Chick-fil-A is known for its 100% whole breast meat with no fillers and hormones. Founder Truett Cathy created the recipe over 50 years ago, and it hasn’t changed. The chain has faced backlash for its founder’s philanthropic efforts, especially giving to conservative and Christian organizations opposed to LGBTQ+ rights. Still, it does abstain from donating to politicians, a common practice in the industry. No matter the politics, the chicken sandwich is undeniably good, and more recently, it has been testing a plant-based sandwich it took four years to develop.