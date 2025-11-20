Wrong-way driver causes deadly crashes on I-285 in Doraville

DORAVILLE, GA — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused two separate crashes Thursday morning, backing up traffic for hours along I-285.

Doraville police say the incident began when the driver entered the I-285 exit ramp from Buford Highway going the wrong direction, hitting one vehicle. The driver then continued onto the interstate, still traveling the wrong way, where a second collision occurred.

The passengers inside the second vehicle were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one of them later died. Police say one person inside the wrong-way vehicle also died.

Investigators have not yet released details about what caused the driver to enter the roadway in the wrong direction in the first place.

The investigation remains ongoing.