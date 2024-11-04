Woman who landed on Clayton County’s ‘Most Wanted’ list sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County returned a guilty verdict against a woman on trial for a 2018 murder.

On Thursday, Ashanti Leandrea Dorsey-then 21, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus a consecutive five years to serve.

The conviction stems from a shooting that happened on December 19, 2018.

Dorsey, Cameron Jones and Kiera Williams, lured Mario Edwards to an abandoned Clayton County apartment.

The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office said, the trio immediately began assaulting Edwards.

Edwards beat Williams with a gun and Jones beat the victim with a taser. The trio then stole his wallet, phone, cash, and car keys, the DA said.

After they robbed Edwards, that’s when Dorsey shot the victim in the stomach causing him to bleed internally. The trio ran away and Edwards died from his injuries.

Edwards was found in the apartment two days later, on Dec. 21.

“This verdict reflects our commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the safety of our community. The sentence serves as a reminder that violent crimes have serious consequences in Clayton County,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said.

Dorsey was the first woman to be No. 1 on Clayton County’s “Most Wanted” list.