Woman shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot following a dispute with a suspect late Thursday evening in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a shooting around the 3100 block of Reeves Circle just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of her injury are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot during a dispute with a known male suspect whom she is familiar with,” Atlanta police officials said.

The victim left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.