Crime And Law

Woman shot in northwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta police cruiser
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot following a dispute with a suspect late Thursday evening in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a shooting around the 3100 block of Reeves Circle just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of her injury are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot during a dispute with a known male suspect whom she is familiar with,” Atlanta police officials said.

The victim left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage