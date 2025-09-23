Crime And Law

Woman shot, killed while trying to stop burglary suspects in DeKalb County

By Miles Montgomery
Photo of one of the suspects involved in deadly burglary in DeKalb County (DeKalb County Police Department)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects connected to a burglary that turned deadly.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, officers responded to the 3700 block of Citation Drive around 10:36 p.m. They found 36-year-old Anna Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe Scott confronted the suspects when they attempted to break into her home. Police say one of the suspects began shooting at her car.

Detectives have released a photo of one of the suspects captured on camera.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County police.

