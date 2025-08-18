Woman found dead in Atlanta storage unit identified

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened last week in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Campbellton Road on Aug. 13. after reports of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, police say 29-year-old Alexis J. Harlow was found dead inside a storage unit.

Police say Harlow was shot multiple times and believe she was dead for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.