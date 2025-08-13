Investigation underway after woman’s body found inside a storage unit in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a shocking discovery was made in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shopping center on Campbellton Road after reports of a shocking discovery.

“Upon their arrival, they located a deceased white female in the storage space. It appears that female was shot,” Atlanta Police Lt. Andrew Smith.

Police believe the woman was dead for at least 24 hours. The identity of the woman was not released, however, police investigators believe she was in her 30s.