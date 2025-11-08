ATLANTA — A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed a driver during a carjacking before leading officers on a chase across Atlanta in October.

APD officers responded to the 2500 block of Piedmont Road around 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 25 after reports of a carjacking. Investigators say the victim was stabbed during the incident, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials say members of the Atlanta Police Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit spotted the stolen vehicle. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver briefly stopped to let out two passengers and then sped off.

Atlanta Police’s Air Unit “Phoenix,” APEX officers, and the Georgia State Patrol joined the chase, which ended near Moreland Avenue SE and Constitution Road SE when the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Brandie Grinage, crashed into another vehicle.

Woman faces charges after violent carjacking, high-speed chase in Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department)

Grinage was charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and multiple outstanding warrants.