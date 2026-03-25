Woman arrested, accused of stealing high-end vehicles from airport parking garages

ATLANTA — A woman is under arrest and accused of stealing high-end vehicles from several locations across Atlanta, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta police say 28-year-old Sharell Reed was identified as the primary suspect in a stolen vehicle reported from an airport parking garage last month.

According to police, the investigation was led by the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit, which launched the case after officers responded to the airport theft.

Investigators say Reed has been linked to at least eight separate auto thefts across the city, many involving expensive vehicles taken from airport parking areas and other locations.

Reed was later arrested during a traffic stop.

She now faces eight counts of auto theft and concealing the identity of a vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.