USPS employee accused of stealing while working in Georgia

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A United States Postal Service employee was arrested and faces charges after being accused of stealing while on the job.

Holly Springs Police and the USPS Office of the Inspector General recently investigated 50-year-old Douglasville man Calvin Jones.

The investigation uncovered that Jones stole cash, gift cards from sealed envelopes multiple times while working as a clerk at the Holly Springs service center.

Police did not say the amount of money that Jones is accused of stealing.

Jones was arrested on June 12 and charged with theft and exploitation of an elder.

A US Postal Service employee in Pickens County was recently arrested and charged with stealing mail and not delivering packages.

