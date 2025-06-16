U.S. Postal Service employee accused of stealing packages in Georgia charged

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A U.S. Postal Service employee was arrested and faces charges after being accused of stealing packages in Georgia.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Michael J. Turner of Jasper was arrested following a joint investigation by the Jasper Police Department, and the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General on June 13.

Investigators uncovered that multiple people complained about package theft and undelivered mail.

Turner was taken into custody and transported to the Pickens County Adult Detention Center.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who believes their mail may have been stolen should contact www.usips.gov/report.

The investigation remains ongoing.