UGA football player kicked off the team after being arrested over the weekend

ATHENS, GA — A University of Georgia football player who was arrested and charged after the Bulldogs’ weekend win has been dismissed from the team, head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday.

Redshirt offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was taken into custody Sunday morning in Jackson County after authorities say he tried to flee from police.

According to jail records, the New Jersey native is charged with numerous traffic-related offenses and misdemeanors, along with two felony counts of second-degree child cruelty. The offensive tackle, who appeared in only three games this season.

Daniels was booked into the Jackson County Jail, though it remains unclear what led up to the attempted flee from officers. Daniels’ mother was also arrested.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.