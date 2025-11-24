UGA football player arrested on multiple charges following team’s weekend win

ATHENS, GA — A University of Georgia football player is facing a long list of charges after being arrested hours following the Bulldogs’ weekend win. Redshirt offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was taken into custody Sunday morning in Jackson County after authorities say he tried to flee from police.

According to jail records, the New Jersey native is charged with numerous traffic-related offenses and misdemeanors, along with two felony counts of second-degree child cruelty. Daniels was booked into the Jackson County Jail, though it remains unclear what led up to the attempted flee from officers.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.