Uber driver convicted after teen reported sexual assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County jury has convicted a man prosecutors said sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while working as an Uber driver.

44-year-old Jeremiah Nicholas Norwood was found guilty of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and child molestation following a five-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

According to investigators, the case began in February 2022 after the teenage girl reported she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver later identified as Norwood.

Investigators said the girl used the Uber app to request a ride to a friend’s house in Canton for a sleepover. Prosecutors said Norwood provided the teenager with drugs in exchange for sexual acts during the drive and later that same morning.

Jurors heard testimony from law enforcement officers, a child sexual abuse expert, the victim and her friend, along with forensic experts from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that included forensic interviews, phone extraction reports and evidence collected from a search of Norwood’s vehicle.