Two teenagers shot, killed in South Fulton; police searching for suspect

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers in the City of South Fulton.

Officers say the shooting happened Tuesday night in a subdivision off Demooney Road, on Fortune Point not far from Campbellton Fairburn Road.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

South Fulton police have not made an arrest and have not revealed a possible motive. Authorities say they have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

In a statement, Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said she is “deeply saddened” but insists the city remains one of the safest in Georgia. She also said the city is committed to bringing the suspect “to justice.”