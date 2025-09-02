Crime And Law

Two suspects on the run after police chase ends in I-85 crash in Brookhaven

By WSB Radio News Staff
police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic
(lucky pics - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle during an overnight chase on Interstate 85.

The Brookhaven Police Department says officers first spotted the stolen car on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road. When they attempted a traffic stop, the suspects sped off.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed on I-85. Authorities say the two suspects got out and ran from the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, neither suspect has been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!