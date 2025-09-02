Two suspects on the run after police chase ends in I-85 crash in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle during an overnight chase on Interstate 85.

The Brookhaven Police Department says officers first spotted the stolen car on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road. When they attempted a traffic stop, the suspects sped off.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed on I-85. Authorities say the two suspects got out and ran from the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, neither suspect has been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.