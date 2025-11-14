Two metro Atlanta men plead guilty in Facebook fraud schemes

COLLEGE PARK, GA — Two metro Atlanta men have pleaded guilty in separate schemes that stole millions of dollars from Facebook.

Prosecutors say Brice Anderson of Fairburn took $1.2 million, while Terrance Lockett of College Park stole more than $240,000.

In both cases, the men claimed they were working on DEI projects with former Facebook executive Barbara Furlow-Smiles of Marietta. However, they paid her kickbacks while pocketing the stolen money instead.

Anderson and Lockett both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and will be sentenced early next year.

Furlow-Smiles is already serving time after stealing more than $5 million through similar schemes, officials said.