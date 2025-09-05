Two former managers accused of stealing nearly $50K from Acworth Dairy Queen

ACWORTH, GA — Two former managers at a Dairy Queen in Cobb County are facing a long list of felony charges after police say they stole nearly $50,000 from the restaurant over several months.

Acworth police identified the suspects as 44-year-old Sherif Mousa and 49-year-old Sherif Awad. Investigators say the pair allegedly diverted about $27,000 in Dairy Queen profits by using an unauthorized payment terminal tied to their own bank account.

They’re also accused of creating a fraudulent payroll ledger in the name of a former employee, generating more than $17,000 in fake paychecks.

In total, police say the two funneled roughly $45,000 into accounts they controlled before the scheme was uncovered. The restaurant’s owner contacted authorities after noticing irregularities in the company’s records.

Mousa and Awad are being held at the Cobb County Jail on $100,000 bond each. They face charges ranging from theft to forgery.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story