Two former Atlanta mail workers plead guilty in federal fraud case

ATLANTA — Two former mail workers in Atlanta have pleaded guilty in a federal fraud case, officials said.

Officials say Daniqua Clark admitted to stealing cash, gift cards, and other items from the mail while working at the Atlanta Mail Recovery Center. She also is accused of fraudulently obtaining two pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“They are dealing with a substantial amount of cash, potentially valuable items, electronics, jewelry from not only the postal service, but the public has to trust those employees are doing everything that they can to fulfill their duties,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Kitchens.

Former mail recovery clerk Deneeka Ferguson pleaded guilty to participating in the mail theft scheme.

Federal authorities say both women were involved in the scheme while employed at the mail facility, and additional details of their sentencing will be determined by the court.