Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, GA — An arrest was made after a recent routine traffic stop turned into a major drug and gun bust in metro Atlanta.

Alpharetta Police Officer L. Butler conducted a stop on a vehicle for speeding along GA 400 southbound near Encore Parkway.

What began as a traffic stop quickly escalated when the driver was found to have multiple felony warrants out of both Fulton and Cobb Counties, including probation violations tied to aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction.

Further investigation led to the discovery of multiple narcotics packaged for distribution, including MDMA, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine, along with a gun, Alpharetta police officials said.

The suspect was arrested and faces additional trafficking and weapons charges. Police did not identify the person who was arrested.

“Strong work by Ofc. Butler in identifying a threat and taking decisive action to remove a dangerous individual from our streets,” Alpharetta police said.