Timber theft under investigation in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, GA — Forestry officials in north Georgia say a man is facing charges after allegedly stealing timber from a local property.

Coweta County officials became involved after a landowner reported not being paid for trees harvested from his 21-acre tract.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Evens of Senoia, now faces charges in connection with the case.

Georgia Forestry Commission officials say the investigation highlights the importance of protecting landowners and forest resources.

“This was a team effort from Georgia Forestry Commission personnel to ensure we continue to protect and sustain Georgia’s timber industry,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said.