Teen charged with murder of MARTA driver over $2.50 fare to be prosecuted in juvenile court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who was charged in connection to the murder of a MARTA bus driver over a $2.50 fare is set to be prosecuted in juvenile court.

According to Georgia officials, 47-year-old Leroy Ramos was shot and killed at the Church Street MARTA station in Decatur on Jan. 3 after an argument with three teenagers.

One of the teens involved pulled out a gun and shot Ramos, police said. Ramos was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

DeKalb County prosecutors have dismissed charges against the other two teenagers involved in the incident.

Authorities previously arrested two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting.



