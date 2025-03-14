Murder case against teen suspect moves forward in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — The case against a 16-year-old boy charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a MARTA bus driver earlier this year is moving forward after a judge ruled during a preliminary hearing this week that there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

The victim, 47-year-old Leroy Ramos, was killed on January 3 at the Decatur MARTA station following an argument with three teenagers over a $2.50 fare. According to investigators, the dispute escalated, leading one of the teens to pull out a gun and strike Ramos.

While the primary suspect faces murder charges, DeKalb County prosecutors have dismissed charges against the other two teenagers involved in the incident. Authorities initially arrested two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old in connection with the case.

The case will continue through the judicial process as prosecutors pursue charges against the remaining suspect.