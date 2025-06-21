Suspect shot in exchange of gunfire with officers at metro Atlanta hotel

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by Fulton County SWAT officers at a hotel in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Hapeville police responded to reports of shots being fired inside a 12th floor room at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel on Virginia Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man identified as Michael Boyce began shooting through the door at officers. In an exchange of gunfire, police say Boyce was shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Hotel guests were evacuated and no officers, hotel staff or guests were injured, police say.

Boyce faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.