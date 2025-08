DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Jonesboro man during a robbery over a designer handbag.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Davis is charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the May killing of 34-year-old Lorenza Tucker. Investigators say Tucker was shot at a shopping center on Lavista Road, and the suspect stole his Louis Vuitton bag before fleeing the scene.

Davis is currently being held without bond.