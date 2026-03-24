Student in custody after firearm detected at Hillgrove High School

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 15-year-old student is in custody after a firearm was detected on campus at Hillgrove High School, according to the Cobb County School District.

A district spokesperson says the school was placed on a code red lockdown Tuesday.

District police responded immediately, and officials say the situation from the detection to the lockdown to the student being taken into custody, was resolved in about 12 minutes.

The firearm has been recovered, according to the district.

Officials say there is no active threat, and teaching and learning have resumed.

The district also said it is grateful for the swift action of its police department.