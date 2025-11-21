Sentencing set for Acworth man convicted of killing firefighter and wife

COBB COUNTY, GA — Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Friday for the Acworth man convicted of killing a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife inside their Cobb County home four years ago.

Matthew Lanz was found guilty on all 13 charges in a bench trial, including two counts of malice murder and cruelty to children for leaving the couple’s 2-year-old son alone in the home after the killings. A judge, not a jury, handed down the verdict.

Loved ones of Justin and Amber Hicks are expected to deliver emotional victim impact statements before Lanz learns his fate. Lanz’s family may also speak on his behalf.

The end of the trial raised legal questions after Lanz repeatedly responded “no comment” when the judge asked if he understood his right to testify and whether he personally wished to take the stand.

WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says that unusual exchange could become a key part of an appeal.

“The accused person tells the judge that he wants to testify in his own defense or, on the other hand, that he declines to testify. In this case, neither of those things occurred,” Carlson said. He added that judges will likely review the issue if the case moves forward on appeal.

Lanz’s behavior before closing arguments also prompted questions about whether his responses reflected confusion, indecision, or an attempt to bolster mental disability claims.

The motive in the 2021 killings remains unclear, but prosecutors say Lanz and his brother had an unusual fixation on the home where the murders took place. Lanz’s brother, Austin Lanz, broke into the house months before it was purchased by the Hicks family.

Families of the victims say Friday’s sentencing will be their chance to speak directly to the court about how the murders continue to impact their lives.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.